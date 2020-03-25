As tests continue to come back for those who have shown symptoms statewide, Polk County's jump over the past few days is holding steady during the lunch hour today.
Only 8 people locally have been tested and found to have the COVID-19 coronavirus, but numbers on the state level continue to rise. The count as of noon was 1,247 people found infected after testing, with 361 hospitalized.
Deaths reported by the state from the virus are now up to 40.
Neighboring counties that continue to see increases in cases include the 101 now reported in Cobb, 78 in Bartow, 14 in Floyd, 8 in Gordon and just 6 in Paulding. There were 27 reported in Carroll County south of Polk, but none in Haralson County.
Fulton County remains the highest in the state with 198 reported infections among residents, followed by Dekalb County with 116 cases.
Public dining spaces at restaurants and bars remain closed locally after the county and cities held emergency meetings on Tuesday to declare a local emergency due to COVID-19, and closed down public gatherings of 10 or more people with exception to some businesses, like pharmacies, grocery and hardware stores.
The total number of lab tests conducted as of noon was up to 6,197 in total since the state started reporting, along with private lab testing being conducted.