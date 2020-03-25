Polk County saw the number or people who have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus increase by one more in the state's latest update this evening on the increased spread of the virus.
Some 438 patients are hospitalized in facilities across the state at this t as the number of positive tests rose in Georgia to 1,387 people out of 6,179 tests that have been conducted. Sadly, 47 people have died in the state from COVID-19.
Area number are also on the rise as the number of confirmed cases increases. Bartow County numbers are now at 82, Floyd County at 14, Gordon at 9 and Paulding had 6 cases as of the 7 pm. report. In Northwest Georgia, only Dade, Walker and Haralson counties had reports of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
Please take the following measures to keep safe during the outbreak:
- Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.*
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.**
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
- If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.
- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.***
- Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Practice good hygiene:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.