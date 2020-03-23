The Georgia Department or public Health's evening report put case number at 4 people who tested positive from Polk County with COVID-19, remaining firm from where numbers sat over the weekend with an increase reported.
The 7 pm. update put the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus statewide at 800, with 26 deaths since coronavirus cases began to show up in Georgia.
This evening, Governor Brian Kemp ordered all those who are in a at-risk population group to shelter in place at home starting tomorrow, and stay there through April 6 to help prevent potential spread.
Kemp specified that the groups of Georgians considered at risk of contracting coronavirus include residents of long-term care facilities, patients with chronic lung disease or undergoing cancer treatment, those who have tested positive for the virus, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with coronavirus.
The Governor also announced he has joined 21 other governors in a letter to congressional leaders asking that block grant funding to the states be included in a massive $2 trillion economic stimulus package before Congress. One of the sticking points that has been holding up an agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate over the aid package is whether direct funding to state and local governments should be included.
Please take the following measures to keep safe during the outbreak:
- Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.*
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.**
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
- If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.
- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.***
- Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Practice good hygiene:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.