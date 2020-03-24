With increasing number of testing results coming back, more cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed within Polk County today. The figures doubled with new lab tests in to 8 cases locally, and now up to 1,026 people confirmed who have the virus statewide.
The number of deaths reported by the state stood at 32 as of noon Tuesday, March 24.
Cases have been dramatically increasing over the past several days as the thousands of tests come back, with nearly 5,500 completed between public and private sector labs.
The largest concentration of cases remains around the Metro Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting some 184 people confirmed with COVID-19. DeKalb had 94, Cobb confirmed 86 people and Bartow had 75 cases of the virus as of the noon report.
Around the local area, some 11 cases were confirmed in Floyd County, 7 were confirmed in Gordon County and 6 in Paulding. No cases as of yet have been reported in Haralson County.
Please take the following measures to keep safe during the outbreak:
- Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.*
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.**
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
- If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.
- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.***
- Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
- Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Practice good hygiene:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.