As the pool of testing of patients continues to increase in Georgia, so does the number of positives found in people and deaths that have been attributed to the spread of COVID-19.
Polk County started off with a single case reported of the novel coronavirus, and over the past week and into the weekend saw those numbers jump from 1 to 3, then 4 to 8, and now 10 patients being treated for the disease have it.
Health officials updated their statistics to report where deaths are occurring from the virus around the state, with the largest number thus far being concentrated in Dougherty County with 17 deaths out of 239 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 in the region around Albany. Those numbers were as of press time Sunday.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases so far with 407 people who have been found with the virus, and 12 deaths out of those patients.
Statewide, the death toll is at 80, and more than 2,600 positive tests in patients were reported at press time. The number hospitalized was well above 600.