Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court business will be closed for the next 30 days unless it is absolutely vital, or can be conducted via a telephone or video conference based on an order filed by Chief Judge Meng Lim on Friday, ahead of the statewide emergency declared on Saturday by the state Supreme Court.
Courts are expected to halt all business that isn't immediately required through mid-April according to Lim's order, which cited the spread of COVID-19 as the reason for the judicial circuit.
The order states that no jurors or grand jurors shall report and no jury trials shall be held until April 13.
"Furthermore, no civil or non-essential matters shall be heard by the courts during this 30-day time period, unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing," Lim's order read. "Parties or attorneys in any non-essential matters should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to their case if they have questions and/or need to sure their compliance with this Order."
The order does pause the time in which several areas of legal import would otherwise be affected, including the statute of limitations on a crime, that cases be moved ahead in a speedy manner, commitment hearings, returning a bill of indictment, accusation or bring a matter before the grand jury, for fingerprinting for weapons licenses in the Probate Court, emergency guardianship and conservatorship cases, emergency removal hearings and "such other legal proceedings as determined to be necessary."
That does include court calendar dates where a large crowd of litigants, lawyers or other persons with business before the bench might be gathered at one time.
"Should the state of emergency extend beyond the period indicated above or should the nature of the emergency otherwise require modification by the Court, the Court will make a determination of available alternative remedies for the conduct of court business," Lim's order read. "As necessary, a corresponding Order will be entered and distributed in accordance with Georgia law."
Lim's order came ahead of the State Supreme Court's shutting down all court business across Georgia on March 14.
Chief Justice Harold D. Melton's order asked courts to keep serving to "the extent feasable" and to continue any jury trials currently underway until they are concluded.
Matters that are considered by the court in their announcement include particular priority on areas necessary to protect health, safety, and liberty of individuals.Essential functions are subject to interpretation; however, some matters that fall into the essential function category are: (1) where an immediate liberty or safety concern is present requiring the attention of the court as soon as the court is available; (2) criminal court search warrants, arrest warrants, initial appearances, and bond reviews; (3) domestic abuse temporary protective orders and restraining orders; (4) juvenile court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters; and (5) mental health commitment hearings.
More information is expected from officials at the start of the week as courts return to what business they can accomplish from their offices with the shuttering of all county facilities to the public for the next 14 days.
One case that will have to wait with the halting of court business for the time being is the grand jury presentment set for the March term involving the hit-and-run death of Eric Keais that involved State Rep. Trey Kelley and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome. Browning previously said it was his intention to bring it before the grand jury during this term, which with the order does extend the time of which he has to do so.
Check back for additional court-related information online as it becomes available.