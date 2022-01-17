Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey (from left) congratulates Heather Hindmon and Phillip Hindmon after presenting them as the 2021 Cedartown Recretion Coaches of the Year during the Cedartown City Commission meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.
A husband and wife who have been two of the most dedicated volunteers for Cedartown’s youth recreation program were recognized for their devotion to family and community last week.
Phillip and Heather Hindmon were named the recreation department’s 2021 Coaches of the Year during the regular meeting of the Cedartown City Commission on Monday, Jan. 10.
Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey presented the couple to the commissioners and spoke about how they have gone above and beyond for the youth in Cedartown.
“I’d like to say that without volunteers we couldn't make it,” Hulsey added. “And Cedartown absolutely has some of the best volunteers.”
The Hindmons coached flag football, flag cheer and basketball in 2020 before coaching flag football and tackle cheer in 2021 while also having a child participating in soccer and another in flag cheer.
“With four children of their own they have always stepped up and helped wherever they are needed,” Hulsey said.
They coached two basketball teams during the 2021 season and helped put together a free three-day basketball camp for kids of all ages last summer that served around 80 kids, who each received a camp T-shirt and water bottle.
Hulsey also mentioned Morgan Fincher, Andy Wills and several other volunteers for all they did to make the camp happen.
The Hindmons are continuing their pace of service by coaching the 8U Bulls in the rec department’s basketball season, which recently started.
“We are so grateful for the Hindmons and all of our coaches and other volunteers that take time out of their busy lives to make running our sports programs and events a smooth process,” Hulsey said.
The couple was presented a plaque recognizing them as the 2021 Coaches of the Year.