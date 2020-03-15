Local governments have already sought to try and limit the exposure of their employees to COVID-19, and Polk County's administration is doing the same with a temporary plan to keep public contact down as much as possible over the next weeks.
In a press release this afternoon, County Manager Matt Denton reported that the county will start on Monday to restrict public access to buildings and facilities for the time being.
"Polk County will continue to provide services, and all County employees will be required to report daily as normal," the release stated. "As this situation continues to develop, adjustments may be made, if necessary, to facilities the delivery of services."
The release from the County stated the restrictions on public access is set for 14 days, and further evaluation of the situation may require an extension if necessary.
Those who have to conduct business with the county - for instance, getting a new tag sticker for their vehicle's license plates - can contact departments by phone or email. That information for each department can be found on polkga.org.
Local residents are urged by the county to ensure their health and the avoid further spread by taking the following actions:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds
- avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- stay home when you are sick
- avoid close contact with people who are sick
- clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (especially smartphones.)
- Call your healthcare provider if you begin to experience flu-like symptoms
For more information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Website and the CDC website.