Polk County Officials continue to monitor the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak within our region of the state. In an effort to stay informed we will be meeting with public and local health representatives and other local leaders on Tuesday of this week to gather more information and recommendations as we plan for potential impacts this virus could create within our community.
We urge all residents to remain calm and follow the advice and recommendations of public health professionals which include:
• Washing your hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
• Staying home when you are sick
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Cleaning/Disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Calling your healthcare provider if you experience any flu-like symptoms
For more information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, please visit the Georgia DPH website and the CDC website.