The below listing of students from Polk County were honored by colleges and schools that provided their 2019 Fall Dean’s and President’s lists:
♦ Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned recognition of being placed on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Polk County residents who earned their place on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List are Emily Loveless, Dayton Nesbitt and Anna Snider of Rockmart.
♦ Kennesaw State University students who made the Dean’s list included Madisyn Tonkin of Rockmart, Kenzie Gunter of Aragon, Ashmi Jariwala of Rockmart, Kristopher Barnette of Rockmart, James Berry of Cedartown, William Casey of Rockmart, Joshua Redmond of Rockmart, Christian Schneider of Rockmart, Hunter Barrett of Cedartown, Kiyani Woods of Rockmart, Guadalupe Zarate of Cedartown, Michael Mathis of Rockmart, Brooklyn Barron of Cedartown, Jesse Slay of Cedartown, Cole Roach of Rockmart, Ebrahem Abdul-Rahman of Cedartown, Hunter Palatini of Rockmart, Janice Rampley of Rockmart, Axle Garcia of Rockmart, Ivan Alvarado of Cedartown, Daniela Leon of Rockmart and Wesley Worley of Rockmart.
♦ Cedartown’s Madalyn Gammage was named to Oglethorpe University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
♦ The University of Alabama honored Jaden Kaylee Dingler of Cedartown, Jodi Grace Kelley, of Cedartown, Matthew William Clark Kelley of Cedartown and Gabriela E Lumpkin of Cedartown on the Fall Dean’s list for 2019.
♦ Valdosta State University named Mackenzie Bollen and Walker Hayes — both from Rockmart — to the Fall 2019 Dean’s list.
♦ Georgia Highlands College announced their Fall 2019’s President’s list included the following students: Guillermo Aguilar, Cedartown, Erica Barnes, Rockmart, Ariel Bishop, Aragon, Amanda Bray, Cedartown, Madelyn Carter, Taylorsville, Ariana Escutia, Cedartown, Haley Fairel, Rockmart, Laura Flores, Cedartown, Shirley Greenway, Cedartown, Bonnie Ingram, Cedartown, Cameron Johnson, Rockmart, Yvonne Myrick, Cedartown, Wendy Pineda, Cedartown, Nathanael Seymour, Rockmart, Emma Sheffield, Cedartown, Shanika Skonieczny, Rockmart, Mary Vaughn, Cedartown, Izzetter Walther, Aragon, Dakota Wheeler, Rockmart, and Erin Wilder of Aragon. The Dean’s list included: Ariadna Avila-Ortuno, Cedartown, Ansley Baker, Cedartown, Collin Coleman, Cedartown, Brittney Cromer, Cedartown, Angel Cyrus, Rockmart, Allie Dunaway, Rockmart, Logan Dunn, Aragon, Amy Dutton, Rockmart, Jo Anne Francis, Cedartown, Charles Griffith, Cedartown, Kathy Guittar, Cedartown, William Haney, Cedartown, Steven Howard, Cedartown, Hannah Hulsey, Aragon, Madison Hulsey, Rockmart, Jordan Lee, Taylorsville, Kayla Legg, Rockmart, Frederick Liggons, Aragon, Chris Lindsey, Rockmart, Jessica McElwee, Cedartown, Johnna Mcclendon, Aragon, Kristi Medley, Rockmart, Amaria Owens, Cedartown, Kristen Phillips, Cedartown, Samuel Pollard, Cedartown, Madison Rampley, Cedartown, Seth Redmond, Rockmart, Kimberly Sanchez, Cedartown, Kemi Scoggins, Aragon, Nekoda Self, Cedartown, Austin Smith, Cedartown, Makyah Varner, Rockmart, Ivari Walker, Cedartown, and Courtney Wood, Cedartown.
♦ Jacksonville State University in Alabama celebrated the academic achievements of the following students who made the president’s list for Fall 2019: Steven Cox of Cedartown, Callie McDonald of Cedartown, Landon Hendrix of Cedartown, Megan Coalson of Cedartown, and Karl Culver of Rockmart. Those who made the Dean’s list included: Dylan Bailey of Aragon, Matthew Russell of Cedartown, Emily Pointer of Cedartown, Ansley Wheeler of Cedartown, Natalie Fincher of Cedartown, Katrina Harris of Cedartown, Elizabeth Lee of Cedartown, Megan Coalson of Cedartown, Kameron White of Cedartown, Maggie Lindsey of Rockmart, and Olivia Gober of Rockmart.
♦ Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced the following students made the President’s list from Polk County for Fall 2019: Van Justine Anasco, Saray Bahena, Brevin Barnes, Kristy Bourg, Randall Brown, Logan Cameron, Kristie Campbell, Caleb Cason, Haley Dabbs, Briana Felton, Karen Flores, Thomas Forrister, Diamond Gibbons, MaKenzie Golder, Johana Gomez Bahena, Jennifer Gonzalez-Vasquez, Hayden Graham, Destiny Griffin, Gisselle Guzman, Jaweah Hamilton, Delmas Harrell, Kayla Harris, Leslye Hernandez, Laura Hillhouse, Nolan Holland, Cathy Holsey, Jayla Jones, Owen Lewis, Demetrica Mallory, Rebbeca Martin, Cristian Martinez, Tandalea Mendez, Logan Milling, Saif Momin, Christian Moore, Laura Nesbitt, Marrio Oliver, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Leah Phanmanee, Leticia Pineda, Samantha Prewett, Kaitlyn Puckett, Daisy Reyes, Presley Reynolds, Alexandria Robertson, Monica Rodriguez-Segura, Eric Rossetti, Liliana Segura, Alexis Segura Cruz, Harmony Shaw, Neal Shiver, Dylan Chance Smith, Dylan Chase Smith, Dylan T. Smith, Justin Smith, Mikayla Stockett, Allison Streetman, Jason To, Asia Turner, Monika Vasquez-Lopez, Jordan White, Ethan Witt. The school also announced that the following students made the Dean’s list for Fall 2019: Sarah Allen, Makayla Barrett, Quinton Clark, Emmanuel Cornejo-Escutia, Jessica DeLeon-Gabriel, Kaytlynn Dondanville, Marco Flores, Kamryn Frazier, Kaley Gay, Yolonda Hollifield, Landry Kirkpatrick, Breanna Luke, Megan Mitchell, Marlon Morales, Trixie Morgan, Logan Patterson, Makayla Peek, Schilling Pirkle, Ricky Pope, Bladdimir Reyes Alvarado, Juana Segura, Marina Sosa-Diaz, Laura Teater.
♦ The University of North Georgia honored Laurie Harris of Cedartown and Benjamin Nash of Rockmart on the Fall 2019 Dean’s list.
♦ Berry College named the following students to the Fall 2019 Dean’s list: Carter Norton of Aragon, Persia Suarez of Cedartown, Jamison Guice of Cedartown, Margaret Gardner of Cedartown, Lauren Little of Cedartown, Remy Jackson of Cedartown, Maggie Blankenship of Cedartown, Brandon Bentley of Cedartown, J W Perry of Cedartown, Taylor McVey of Rockmart, Montana Barber of Rockmart, and Ansley Felker of Rockmart.
♦ Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College named Caleb Bennett to the Fall 2019 Dean’s list.
