County recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

Polk county Commission Chairman Hal Floyd (right) reads a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month alongside Polk Family Connection Executive Director Rhonda Heuer (second from right) and partners during the commission’s April 4 work session.
The importance of keeping children safe and being able to provide the appropriate resources for their development took center stage at a Polk County Commission meeting last week.
The Polk County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Polk Family Connection Executive Director Rhonda Heuer at its April 4 work session.
Commission Chairman Hal Floyd read the proclamation, which connected the ability for children to grow in a safe environment to them becoming leaders and strong members of our community in the future.
“While children are our most valuable resource, they’re also our most vulnerable. Children have a right to be safe and an opportunity to thrive, learn and grow in an environment that fosters healthy development,” the proclamation states.
“And whereas child abuse and neglect can be prevented by supporting and strengthening Polk County families, thus preventing the far reaching effects of maltreatment and providing the opportunity for children to develop healthy trusting family bonds and consequently building the foundations for our community.”
The proclamation also urges families and communities to become involved in protecting Polk County’s children.
Heuer and those who partner with Polk Family Connection have taken part in activities marking Child Abuse Prevention Month, including “planting” a pinwheel garden on the lawn at One Door Polk in Cedartown.