FEMA logo

Polk County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Polk County has been allocated to receive $11,493.00 for Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

