Polk County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Polk County has been allocated to receive $9,301 for Phase 39 and $28,747 of ARPAR funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Polk County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds received under these phases of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply. Agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter program funds must contact the local board chair, Donna Grogan at 770-748-1215 or at cedartownunitedfund@yahoo.com for an application and information about the process to apply.
The deadline for applications to be received is Feb. 16.