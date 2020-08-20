Two Polk County men were denied bond last week after being arrested following a multi-agency investigation into possible child pornography.
Wesley Brent Sanders, 33, of Rockmart, and Dennis Jerry Wolfe, 25, of Cedartown, were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 18, after the Polk County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed search warrants for sexual exploitation of children and child pornography at residences in Cedartown and Rockmart.
According to a release by Polk County Police, more than 150 images of child pornography were recovered during the investigation, with investigators continuing to comb through the electronic devices that were recovered.
The execution of the search warrants were the culmination of an extensive investigation that included several law enforcement agencies, including the Rockmart Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Both men are charged with felony sexual exploitation of children by possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Wolfe is also charged with felony creation or distribution of a visual medium which depicts a minor engaged in any sexually explicit conduct.