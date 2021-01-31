Polk County leaders are hoping to move attention from paving county roadways to inspecting and repairing bridges over the next few years.
County Commissioner Scotty Tillery, who chairs the county’s public works committee, said Public Works Director Michael Gravett has been working hard with an engineering firm to assess the county’s bridges in order to develop a plan for improvements.
He told the commission during last month’s work session meeting that they are looking at working on bridges on three roads immediately — Davistown Road near Taylorsville, Bethlehem Road in the Fish Creek area and Youngs Valley Road south of Cedartown.
Tillery said money for the repairs will come from the county’s infrastructure budget.
He also told the commission about the Georgia Department of Transportation approaching the county about the possibility of a new roundabout being constructed at the intersection of Canal Street and Adamson Road/Piedmont Highway west of downtown Cedartown.
“There are some stipulations that the DOT is asking us for, like the lighting and upkeep of it,” Tillery said. “Once it’s designed and built, these would be the county’s gifts, and one of these gifts could be high-maintenance.”
The intersection is a high-traffic area for large tractor trailers and trucks that use the Cedartown Bypass traveling to and from Alabama. County Manager Matt Denton said while he hasn’t seen the plans, the roundabout would have to be significantly bigger than a normal one to accommodate the larger trucks.
“It’s going to be huge,” Tillery said. “But there is a liability on our part in that any damage that occurs, we will have to take care of repairs.”
Tillery said he expected to have more information on the project at the board’s February meeting, which were scheduled for Feb. 1 and 2.
The county commission did approve a $38,500 bid to install new intercoms in the original part of the Polk County Jail. The project was awarded to Montgomery Technology Solutions and is needed to complete communications upgrades throughout the facility.
Polk County Chief Jailer Al Sharp said the project will complete the transition of the jail from a “direct” supervision jail — where jailers are constantly in the cell blocks or the area immediately outside of them — to an “indirect” supervision jail.
This is where cameras and intercoms are used to supervise and a jailer in a control center can see and hear while other jailers physically respond from a further distance. The intercoms are required to replace the old call button system and are used throughout the rest of the jail.
The cost, provided through the 2018 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, includes parts and labor to add 48 intercoms in the original jail and seamlessly mesh with the control centers.
Sharp said after the installation of the intercoms, they will be looking at upgrading the 30-year-old plumbing fixtures in the facility, many of which are no longer produced. He hopes to have the renovations complete by mid summer or early fall.