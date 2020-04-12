The Polk County Board of Commissioners have a hard choice to make, and they have to do so before month’s end.
During a session held over Zoom, the commission listened and watched as candidates for the open seat they’ll have to pick discussed the reasons why they wanted the job, how they’d be effective with challenges ahead in various parts of local government, and took questions from the commissioners themselves.
Those seeking the job — Ricky Clark, Blake Dodd, Linda Liles, Tracy Sargent and Jodi Smith — bring with them various experiences in their lives that might make them the perfect selection to replace former Commissioner Jennifer Hulsey, who gave up her seat in early March to run for the State House.
The zoom meeting brought the five together along with Commissioners and Assistant County Manager Connor Hooper acting as moderator, along with the opportunity to make opening statements about their positions.
Whoever gets the job only has it through the end of the year. One of the five who is set to be selected will have to run in a special election for the rest of the seat’s remaining time — set to expire in 2022 — on the November 2020 ballot.
Already, one person has promised they plan to run when qualifying opens this fall. Chris Roberson posted on Facebook that he’s getting together the paperwork he’ll need to qualify for the seat on the ballot. He plans to start campaigning in May according to his post.
The full nearly two hour session is available in the online version of this story.
Here’s a rundown of the candidates and some of their views from the Zoom meeting, in alphabetical order:
Ricky Clark
A veteran of the County Commission and local law enforcement for several decades, Ricky Clark talked to the board about his past experience serving local citizens for a term and how he believes he can be an asset during tough times.
Clark previously served with the Aragon and Polk County Police Departments before he retired after decades of service, and from 2009 to 2012 served as a District 2 Commissioner. Clark has tried and failed several times since to regain his seat on the board.
He told Commissioners that he continues to support law enforcement, agreed with many of the ideas of other candidates on their positions on drug enforcement and economic development, and wants to come back onto the board to offer his guidance during hard economic times.
His vision is also for the county to be the best in Georgia, to have good jobs and retain younger people, and “they can have a place to call Polk County home.”
Blake Dodd
Blake Dodd, pastor Young’s Grove Baptist Church who runs a local trucking firm with his father, sought out to be a candidate under consideration to be an example for his generation to become politically involved.
A graduate of Shorter with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Political Science, and continuing to work on a Master’s as he leads the church since 2014, Dodd is a lifelong resident of District 2 and now calls home in the Antioch Road area with his wife Tiffani and their newborn son Judan.
Dodd sees himself in a good position to help Polk County in a time of crisis, when money is likely to tighten up. His goal is to help, since he’s been in the same position before when he took over Young’s Grove Baptist and helped place them in a good financial stead, enough so to build a 10,000-square feet Life Center that is nearing completion.
His vision for Polk County — at least in the way he views it — is not to try and do everything. Yes, Dodd sees a place for the county to help those in need and to ensure that services they’re responsible for are running smoothly. But they also are there to help provide opportunities for citizens.
“I think if we can do those things, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel in Polk County. We’re not here to create something that has never been done before. I don’t think that’s what people are asking from the commission. I think they are asking for those basic things that matter: safety, housing, good paying jobs where they come home at the end of the day and just enjoy time with their family. To feel like they have a good place to come home to at the end of the day.”
Linda Liles
A veteran of local, state and national politics for two decades with Congressman Phil Gingrey in the old 11th Congressional District, and with U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, Linda Liles has been a longtime resident of Polk County and one who has helped people all across Northwest Georgia with a variety of problems in her past position.
Liles — who moved to Polk County with her husband 35 years prior — remains at home on her farm and wants to take her connections with the community to the next level by taking on a leadership role where she can provide a lot of help.
She is well aware of the challenges ahead: increasing economic development, improving quality of life, and tackling problems like drug addiction and trade. Where she believes her value to the commission lies if chosen is in her connections on the state and national level where resources can be provided financially to tackle these kinds of problems on a local level, and in bringing people together to work toward common goals.
Her vision is to see Polk County to grow and provide opportunity for youth to come back and take part in all walks of life locally.
Tracy Sargent
With decades of experience in public safety, Tracy Sargent told County Commissioners that she’s the candidate that should they select her to join the board, she will bring with her a servant’s heart to the position if selected.
Decades of local, state and federal law enforcement experience is what Sargent brings to the table, along with a vision for making Polk County the kind of place people want to visit and stay, utilizing smart growth.
Sargent, who works with Search and Rescue dogs and has been a longtime resident of Polk County where she settled while her family remains in Alabama, told commissioners that it is her goal to emphasize and enhance the strengths already here locally and work on problems to make life for all residents.
She sees the biggest challenge is growing smart. In her view one of the “biggest challenge(s) is to create an image in Polk County, that people automatically know where Polk County is. Build that reputation and quality of life, but also excitement and being smart about it and protecting the quality of life of people who live here.”
“what I’m excited about the challenge is to reach out to the citizens of Polk County and ask them how they want it to be, not from my perspective but from your perspective,” she said.
Jody Smith
Jody Bentley-Smith has been a lifelong resident of Polk County, and over the past years a fixture in monthly commission meetings and sessions in the back row. She’s sat and watched and though agrees and disagrees with decisions made, thinks the County Commission has overall done a good job.
Her goal if chosen to serve the rest of the year out is to ensure that the board stays on the path they’ve started down in improvements.
“I love Polk County, I love what I’ve seen the Commissioners work for, and want to see Polk County continue to grow,” Smith said.
Smith’s vision for the county moving forward is to tackle big problems: drugs, economic development with the goal of bringing in quality jobs, and public safety. She pointed out how she and a group of friends gather every morning for a jog around the Cedartown area at 4:30 a.m., and that she’s been stopped numerous times by law enforcement to ask her to stop doing so, for fear that something might happen to one of the runners.
In her view, that goes against the home she wants for her and her family: driving into the Dugdown Valley and feeling like everything in the world has dropped away. That’s what she wants for Polk County most of all.
Yet, she knows full well it takes everyone working together as a village to make that happen, and not just the board itself.
“It’s not these six people who sit up there, it’s the workers. It’s everyone who lays their head down at night in Polk County, it’s them,” Smith said. “I promise you if we ask them to step up and help and get more people involved, they will rise to our vision and it will become their vision, a vision for Polk County. And we will have the best county in Georgia.”