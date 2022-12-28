County commissioners take oath of office ahead of new term

Polk County Commissioners Gary Martin (from left), Linda Liles and Hal Floyd are sworn in by Polk County Probate Judge Bobby Brooks (right) as County Manager Matt Denton (second from right) holds The Bible on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Polk County Probate Judge Bobby Brooks performed one of his first duties in his newest role on Wednesday morning as he swore in three county commissioners who begin their new four-year term on Jan. 1
District 1 representative Gary Martin, District 2 representative Linda Liles and District 3 representative Hal Floyd each took the oath of office in the probate courtroom at Polk County Courthouse No. 1 in Cedartown.
All three won re-election to their respective posts after defeating challengers in the Republican primary in May 2022. There were no Democratic candidates, so each ran unopposed in the November General Election.
Floyd has served on the board since 2017, while Martin has been a county commissioner since 2019. Liles was appointed to the commission in March 2020 to fill the seat vacated by Jennifer Hulsey.
Brooks, who won the special election for probate judge in a runoff earlier this month, was recently sworn in by Tallapoosa Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper and was serving his first full day on the job Wednesday.
He also plans to swear in the Polk School District board of education members who will start new four-year terms in the new year. Those are Britt Madden Jr., Bernard Morgan, Vicki Mayes, and newcomer Judith Renshaw. All four ran unopposed in the 2022 primary.