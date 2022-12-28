County commissioners take oath of office ahead of new term

Polk County Commissioners Gary Martin (from left), Linda Liles and Hal Floyd are sworn in by Polk County Probate Judge Bobby Brooks (right) as County Manager Matt Denton (second from right) holds The Bible on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

 Jeremy Stewart

Polk County Probate Judge Bobby Brooks performed one of his first duties in his newest role on Wednesday morning as he swore in three county commissioners who begin their new four-year term on Jan. 1

District 1 representative Gary Martin, District 2 representative Linda Liles and District 3 representative Hal Floyd each took the oath of office in the probate courtroom at Polk County Courthouse No. 1 in Cedartown.

