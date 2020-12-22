The new year in Polk County government got an early start this week as several elected officials took their oath of office.
Polk County Probate Judge Tony Brazier administered the oath of office to the county commissioners on Tuesday who will start new terms on Jan. 1, as well as new county tax commissioner Amanda Beck Lindsey.
The county commissioners who were sworn in were Scotty Tillery of District 1, Chuck Thaxton and Linda Liles of District 2, and Ray Carter of District 3.
Liles, who was appointed to the post in March following the resignation of Jennifer Hulsey, won a runoff with Ricky Clark in early December to fill the remainder of the term through 2022.
Tillery and Thaxton both won primary challenges this year and ran unopposed in the general election. Carter ran unopposed through both the primary and general election.
Lindsey, who has worked in the county tax office for 14 years, ran unopposed for tax commissioner after qualifying in March. Current tax commissioner Kathy Cole decided not to run for another term after serving the last four years.
Other returning officials were planned to be sworn in this week for their new terms in office, including Sheriff Johnny Moats and board of education members.