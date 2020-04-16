The Polk County Commission is expected to make a decision on who will be taking over the District 2 seat left open with the resignation of Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey in March.
The seat being sought by five different candidates - Linda Liles, Tracy Sargent, Jody Smith, Ricky Clark and Blake Dodd - is being filled on a temporary basis through the end of the year. Whoever is selected will have to run in a special election on the November ballot to retain the seat for the rest of the term.
County Commissioners will first be deciding on spending for fire equipment that is being proposed. The plan to purchase new air packs for firefighters in the volunteer department is already part of the Capital Improvement Plan spending already earmarked for the year.
After an executive session, commissioners will come out and determine their newest member in a vote.
The board will be meeting together at the Polk County Police Department for the session, but the general public will have to tune in by phone or online on Zoom to find out their decision.
Those interested can click here to watch the meeting on Monday at 5 p.m., or can call 301-715-8592 to listen in. Those who use phone can access the session via meeting code 934 7473 8761 and password 160319.