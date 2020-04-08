The Polk County Commission is planning on gathering two more times for meetings on Thursday via video conferencing after holding their regular work and regular sessions at the start of the week online.
Commissioners will first be gathering on Zoom (a link to be provided as soon as possible) for a 5 p.m. session to decide on a single item: whether to amend the intergovernmental agreement with the Development Authority of Polk County to an amendment. That meeting isn't expected to last long, and it is the only item up for discussion.
After the 5 p.m. session, Commissioners are getting back on Zoom for a second session to interview five applicants to fill the time for the rest of the year for the open District 2 County Commission seat. That will start at 6:30 p.m.
The five candidates who got their paperwork into the county before the April 3 deadline include Linda Liles, Jodi Smith, Tracy Sargent, Ricky Clark and Blake Dodd.
Assistant County Manager Connor Hooper explained that the process would go much like it had in previous years when commission seats came open. A county official will act as a moderator, and candidates will get the opportunity to answer questions and introduce themselves.
"If the commissioners have any further questions to ask, they'll have an opportunity to pose those as well," he said.
Those who want to participate but are unable to use the Zoom app either on their phone or don't have a computer at home can call in to listen at 301-715-8592. The meeting ID number will be 409506371 and password is 711588.
The pair of meetings early in the week covered regular business before the commission, which included bids for several projects and the board was able to finish out their sessions without issue.