The Polk County Commission took care of a housekeeping item to fall in line with state regulations concerning in-home daycares at its meeting last week while also approving some bids to purchase equipment and vehicles for the county public works department.
The commission met Monday, July 6, for its work session followed by its regular meeting on July 7. The sessions were the first ones held in-person by the board since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner and ordinance review committee chair Ray Carter brought a recommendation to the board that the county revise its regulation dealing with fencing around the backyard of an in-home daycare or nursery.
The county ordinance states the fencing should be at least 6 feet, while the state ordinance is only 4 feet. The commission unanimously approved the change.
Carter said the places in question are mostly small, residential homes and having a requirement that is more restrictive that the state’s is both costly to the proprietor and not particularly enforceable by county personnel.
“We don’t go out and inspect these places, the state does. And they look for a four-foot fence,” Carter said.
In other action, the commission unanimously approved four bids for equipment and vehicles for the county public works department, all of which came in under their projected budget.
A new engine for a boom truck from Turbo Diesel & Electric Systems Inc. came in at $15,650. A new tractor boom mower from Ag-Pro came in at $127,970. A new single-axle dump truck for $85,543 and a new tandem-axle dump truck for $118,767 were both approved for purchase from Peach State Freightliner.
Work also continues on the county’s fiscal year 2021 budget, with the finance committee scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 15, at 1 p.m.
Commissioner Scotty Tillery, who chairs the committee, said they are going through each department to find the best money-saving measures that can reasonably be taken in the midst of the economic situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just looking at every little bit of what we’re doing as a county,” Tillery told the commission. “Our departments do an outstanding job of being conservative in both their spending and their budgeting. It’s just a lot to go over.”