The Polk County Commission will be busy this evening as they hold a short meeting to determine whether they approve of a request from the Development Authority, and to hear from five applicants for the empty post in District 2.
Board members will be gathering on Zoom at 5 p.m. for their first session which isn't expected to take long and only requires a vote on whether they will approve of potential industrial incentives being presented by the Development Authority of Polk County.
Those interested in taking part in that meeting can find the link here, or call in to listen at 301-715-8592 by using 723 763 849 as the meeting code, and 035733 as the meeting password.
Once that meeting is over and after a break, the board is back online to interview the applicants who are seeking to take over the County Commission District 2 seat currently vacant after Commissioner Jennifer Hulsey resigned to run for the State House.
The five candidates who got their applications in online include Linda Liles, Jodi Smith, Tracy Sargent, Ricky Clark and Blake Dodd.
Assistant County Manager Connor Hooper explained that the process would go much like it had in previous years when commission seats came open. A county official will act as a moderator, and candidates will get the opportunity to answer questions and introduce themselves.
"If the commissioners have any further questions to ask, they'll have an opportunity to pose those as well," he said.
Anyone interested in listening in or watching the presentation can follow the link here to the Zoom meeting, or dial in by phone to 301-715-8592. The meeting ID number will be 409506371 and password is 711588.