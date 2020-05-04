Polk County Commissioners are once again going online to get their business done for the month of May as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact meetings and gatherings globally.
Tonight's 5:15 p.m. Zoom session will begin with three different public hearings, two for zoning and one for a coin operated game machine license.
Opening the evening session is the request from George V Smith to seek a variance to reduce the setback from 100 feet to 40 feet from an adjoining property to accommodate a recently constructed barn on his property.
A second hearing is being requested by CWT Properties to change a property from a commercial to industrial zoning. The less than an acre of land adjoining an I-1 property on Cedartown Highway in Rockmart will be combined to make one larger industrial zoned plot.
Commissioners will also get to hear from those involved in a request for a new coin operated game machine license for Bipirchardra Patel for Chapman's Shopette at 1450 Buchanan Highway. Police officials have reviewed the application.
Additional work session business includes recognition of Sheriff's deputies this evening, a finance committee report on the cost of group health insurance renewals, a public works committee report on a request to change the speed limit for Hightower Road, and a review of Tuesday's meeting agenda items.
When the board comes back online to Zoom on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., commissioners will have several items that'll require the board to vote. That includes the election of a new chair and vice chair for the balance of 2020, the zoning application, the coin operated game machine license request, a grant application being forwarded to the Secretary of State's office for the purchase of personal protective equipment for election workers to utilize in June primaries, group insurance, an application for CARES Act grant funds for the airport and posting speed limits on Hightower Road.
An executive session will be needed for pending and potential litigation, and finance reports will be heard on Tuesday as well.