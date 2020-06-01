The Polk County Commission is back on Zoom once again for their June meetings starting later this afternoon at 5:15 p.m. for the work session, and on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the regular session.
Commissioners have only met once together in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic, to make a decision and vote on the newest member of the board Linda Liles.
Since then, Commissioners have gathered online to conduct the business of the county and make votes. They'll stay online for at least one more round heading into summer and closing in on the beginning of the fourth month since shutdowns from the virus.
On the agenda for the work session is a zoning application hearing for J. Wallace Properties, LLC who are seeking a special land use permit for a Vinson Mountain Road address in Rockmart. Their goal is to operate an outdoor Christian Ministry program to mentor and minister for a program called Truth in Nature which helps fatherless boys.
Additionally, commissioners will hear from Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod will be discussing Chamber-related issues as the lone delegation speaking to the Commission this evening.
This evening's business for the commission includes discussion and reports from the Public Works, Bid and Finance committees, including a cost estimate on debris grinding for 2020.
A short agenda is expected for Tuesday at 7 p.m., which includes a vote on the request from J. Wallace Properties, a proclamation honoring Polk County Sheriff's deputies, memorandums of understanding with counties for group programming for the new radio system to be able to work with Cherokee County, Alabama, along with Floyd and Haralson Counties, a federal grant for public safety expenses, and a request to keep the current budget numbers valid until the FY 2021 budget is completed.
Additionally, there is a request to rename the bridge on Old Cave Spring Road.
Commissioners will require an executive session on Tuesday for pending and potential litigation.