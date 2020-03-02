The Polk County Commission is meeting tonight, March 2, to do everything from giving out employee awards to discussing FY20 purchases, so those interested in spectating are urged to visit 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Rd, Cedartown beginning at 7 p.m.
Alongside standard work session business, Nicholas Cauley & Associates will present the group with their FY19 financial audit. The report will indicate whether or not the company believes Polk's financial records are a fair representation of the transactions they claim to represent.
Audits are normal business for entities such as Polk, and they're an important part of making sure money is being spent properly. The commission will also read bids they collected in preparation for the purchases of police department vehicles and technology projects, but while they won't make an official decision during the work session, their discussion will influence which vendor they pick during their official meeting tomorrow, March 3 also at 73 Clines Ingram Jackson, Rd.
Those who've been following the 2020 Census will be treated to an update from Connor Hooper who's been working with the project and local communities. The commission has been offering support to Polk's Complete County Committee, so details updates are provided to the group somewhat regularly.
The finance committee, the public works committee, and the public safety committee will also be present to inform the commission about their happenings and needs.
The commissioners will provide comments before dismissing. Those interested in the agenda or other county issues can find more information by visiting http://www.polkga.org.