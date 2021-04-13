Recognition of one of the most loyal, and most consistent, county employees took front and center at the most recent meeting of the Polk County Commission.
County Clerk Dawn Turner, who is retiring at the end of month after 46 years of service, was honored with a proclamation and an award at the meeting on Tuesday, April 6, in front of co-workers and several members of her family.
Turner’s family remained outside of the commission’s chambers until just before the business meeting was called to order by Chairman Hal Floyd. It was an emotional sight for Turner, who kept her composure at her post at the front of the room.
“I didn’t have any idea there was going to be all of this,” she later said while standing next to Floyd after he read the proclamation, which discussed her history with the county and the gratitude of the county commission.
Turner began working for the county soon after graduating high school and worked as a clerk and payroll clerk before being named to the county’s top clerical position in 2004.
“Dawn faithfully served the Polk County Board of Commissioners and the residents of Polk County, always exhibiting exceptional character and integrity,” the proclamation reads. “And whereas while much of Polk County government has changed during her career, Dawn’s positive and friendly attitude has always remained the same.”
It goes on to say that Turner “will be deeply missed by the Board of Commissioners and her co-workers.”
“And whereas, the Board of Commissioners deem it appropriate to recognize Dawn for her years of dedication and service to Polk County and its residents, so therefore be it proclaimed by the Polk County Board of Commissioners that the service and contribution of Dawn Turner while serving the residents of Polk County to be recognized and remembered by the issuance of this proclamation.”
An award was presented to Turner featuring the number of years of service she has given to the county.
New County Clerk Jaime Armstrong was approved by the board during its March meeting and is already at work training for her new position. She was seated at Turner’s side during last week’s meeting.