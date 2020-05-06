Commissioners had words of praise and thanks for two members of the board who were elected to the chair and vice chair positions as the May regular session got underway online.
The board took to Zoom once again to complete their business with social distancing requirements still in place, and their first item on the agenda for the night was to determine who would serve as chair and vice chair through the rest of the year.
Acting chair Hal Floyd was the only nominee, and retained the position by virtue of no other commissioners putting forth a name to serve. The same went for Chuck Thaxton, who was the lone nominee for vice chair of the board.
Both were approved unanimously. Floyd and Thaxton will both serve in the positions through the end of 2020. The chair and vice chair will be selected again in January 2021 after the November elections determine whether incumbents remain in place, or new members join the board after June primaries and a special election for the District 2 seat.
During commissioner comments, board members thanked Floyd and Thaxton for stepping up to serve in the positions.
Board Chair Hal Floyd thanked the rest of the board as well for the opportunity to serve.
"I am honored, and I appreciate everyone's confidence in me. I look forward to continue working with everyone," Floyd said.
The meeting also marked the first time that newly appointed and sworn-in District 2 Commissioner Linda Liles had a chance to participate as a voting member of the board.
She expressed her thanks to the rest of the commission as well for the opportunity to serve, and sent out praise for first responders working on the front lines in various ways from public safety to courthouse offices and more.
The commission hopes to get back to a June schedule where they can meet in person, but that will be determined at a later date and based on conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis.