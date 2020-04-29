The Polk County Commission is returning back to Zoom meetings for the May work and regular sessions coming up at the beginning of next week.
The Monday, May 4 work session will be once again held online for the public to view at 5:15 p.m. in this link for those who wish to listen in and watch the session. A second Zoom session is being held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 and a link for it is available here.
The agenda for both sessions will be available later on Friday.
Before the Commission gathers on Monday and Tuesday for their online session, a new member will be sworn in for service. Plans are to have recently appointed Linda Liles sworn in by Probate Court Judge Linda Smith ahead of the Monday session in time for her to participate.