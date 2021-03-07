In a marathon meeting that included nearly an hour-long executive session, the Polk County Commissioners took action on several items, including mapping out the future of the county’s top clerical position.
With the impending retirement of longtime County Clerk Dawn Turner, the board discussed her successor in executive session during last Tuesday’s meeting before emerging and voting unanimously to hire Jaime Armstrong.
The Rockmart High School alum and Aragon resident was in attendance and received congratulations from the commissioners and others.
“Thank you so much for this opportunity and I look forward to working with you very much,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong has previously worked for both the city of Rome and Floyd County, where she served as deputy county clerk and interim county clerk during a span of just more than a year.
Turner has spent more than four decades employed by the county government, with the last several years as the county clerk. She is set to retire at the end of April, while Armstrong is expected to start March 22 to train in her new position.
In other action, the county commission approved the purchase of a piece of property that sets up the final construction phase for its new county-wide radio communications system.
The board approved the purchase of a one-and-a-half tract of land at 442 Bailey Road near Culp Lake Road for $25,000. The land will be used to construct the final of five towers needed to provide better signals for law enforcement and first responders.
“We're excited about that because that kind of completes the puzzle,” County Manager Matt Denton said. “And it makes sure we have good ample coverage in the Southwest portion of the county.”
Meetings and negotiations for a new county-wide radio communications system began almost two years ago, and county officials say they are on schedule to have it operating by June or July.
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials standard Motorola P25 mission critical public safety communications system is a fully digital system that will cost around $7.6 million when it is complete.
The county commissioners also approved recommendations from the bid committee to complete several purchases related to the 2014 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax.
The largest of these is a $94,840 bid by Peek Pavement Marking Inc., of Columbus, to provide striping for recently paved roads in the county. Another is $63,626 for two new 2021 police package Ford Explorers for the county police department, which was awarded to Peach State Ford in Cedartown.