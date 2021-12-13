A new state-of-the-art full body scanner is coming to the Polk County Jail after county commissioners approved its purchase.
Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats had presented the request to the commission’s finance committee and requested the purchase after concerns over an increase in the number of people being booked into the jail that were later found to have drugs or other contraband concealed on their person.
The commission unanimously approved the purchase at its December regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The scanner, a Tek84 Intercept body scanner, will be purchased using part of the county’s allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and cost $150,000 with a three-year warranty from the company, according to Polk County Commissioner Ray Carter.
Carter, who has a background in prison security and safety equipment, talked extensively about the operation of the body scanner and its possible side effects during the board’s work session on Monday, Dec. 6.
The Intercept is touted on Tek84’s website as the only American-made body scanner that detects both metallic and nonmetallic objects, including weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband.
“How are we prepared to deal with this technology? Now, that’s from a manpower standpoint. That’s from a facility standpoint. That is from a regulatory standpoint. Because you are dealing with something that generates … a certain amount of radiation and, therefore, it’s got certain regulatory requirements around it,” Carter said.
Dennis Wolfe, a technical consultant for Tek84, attended the work session and spoke about the commission’s concerns.
“Even though the layman will see images, they’re not medical grade images,” Wolfe said. “Transmission imaging, which this is called, because it transmits a beam of radiation the thickness of a credit card.”
Wolfe went on to say that the scanner emits 1,000 times less radiation than a chest x-ray and does not include any nuclear material. He added that there are around 30 of the scanners in use in jails and prisons throughout Georgia, including at the Floyd County Jail and Paulding County Jail.
The scanner, which is tentatively planned to be installed in the sally port of the jail, is approximately the size of a phone booth and would only be used to scan inmates coming into the facility.
In other action, the county commission approved proposed agreements between the Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Power concerning the lighting that will need to be constructed as part of the project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Canal Street and Adamson Road/U.S. 278 west of downtown Cedartown.
The project, which is still in the design phase, would consist of a single lane roundabout at the intersection instead of the all-way stop that is currently there. The DOT has reported that the project would make the high-traffic intersection safer than it is currently.
The proposed agreement with the DOT is for the state agency to construct the new lighting necessary for the roundabout instead of the county, which has been done on similar projects according to County Manager Matt Denton.
Polk County, in turn, will maintain the lighting, which ties into the county’s proposed agreement with Georgia Power, which is for maintenance and repairs of the lighting systems on the roundabout.
“We don’t have the expertise to maintain the lighting system. Georgia Power is willing to step in and inspect, repair and replace as necessary,” Denton said.
Georgia Power will inspect the lights three times a year and replace any bulbs or ballasts that may need it. The cost would be $1,728 a year and would renew annually after the initial first two years of the agreement.
The roundabout is expected to be of a significant size to accommodate the large tractor trailers and trucks that use the Cedartown Bypass traveling to and from Alabama. A start date and estimated completion date have not yet been announced.