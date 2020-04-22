A gathering of commissioners at the board meeting room ended with several decisions made, including one to determine the candidate joining their ranks for the next several months.
Linda Liles was approved unanimously to take over the District 2 seat during a special called session where members gathered together to also hold an executive session for personnel, and approve fire equipment purchases.
She is legislative liaison with the office of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves. She plans to remain in the office until year's end as Graves serves out the rest of his term in office.
She said she was thankful and honored to be selected by commissioners among a field of five candidates to serve in the District 2 seat.
"I just appreciate the board having confidence enough in me to appoint me to the seat, and is a real honor to get to serve the county that I love. I look forward to working with this board and getting started," Liles said.
Her boss, Rep. Graves, praised her appointment to the seat.
“For many years, Linda has been an amazing advocate for our Northwest Georgia families, and I’m confident she will continue that service in her new role for the citizens of Polk County," Graves said. "I congratulate her on this important appointment.”
Liles was appointed during a special called session on April 21 to replace Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey, who resigned her position in March to qualify for the State House District 16 Republican primary against State Rep. Trey Kelley.
Liles joins the board just in time for commissioners to begin working on the 2021 fiscal year budget, and amid the COVID-19 crisis still keeping the local area at a standstill for the most part.
Her hope is to hit the ground running and provide her experience in local, state and federal politics.
"My first priority is get to work with the county manager and other commissioners to see where they're at and see what they're working on," Liles said.
Her intention to ensure that she is providing local citizens with the help they need.
"I want to be a transparent commissioner working with the board and being open with citizens," Liles said.
That is one area of expertise that Liles has plenty of experience. Prior to serving as legislative liaison to Graves, she served Congressman Phil Gingrey when Polk County was still part of the 11th District. In her job, she works with local residents and officials alike on issues involving the federal government, ranging from helping with hangups in veterans benefits to finding funding for big projects.
County Commissioners previously held a video conference session lasting nearly two hours interviewing the applicants for the job. That included Liles, Tracy Sargent, Jody Smith, Ricky Clark and Blake Dodd who were all seeking the District 2 appointment.
Liles said she is already planning to campaign to retain the seat this fall in a special election so voters can decide who will serve out the rest of this term, which lasts until 2022.
"This is something I prayed long and hard about, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Polk County," she said.
Board members also approved of $215,987.79 in spending on equipment for the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department during the session. That includes new air packs, extra bottles for the packs and additional items needed in the field.