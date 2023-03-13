Main Street Cedartown

Downtown Cedartown features businesses and lofts in most of its buildings.

 Jeremy Stewart, file

Growth and the need for long-term plans for the future development of downtown Cedartown are driving city leaders to take a closer look at parking.

While officials are sure there is plenty of public parking available, they are focusing on how on-street parking on Main Street is used and by whom.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In