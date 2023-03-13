Growth and the need for long-term plans for the future development of downtown Cedartown are driving city leaders to take a closer look at parking.
While officials are sure there is plenty of public parking available, they are focusing on how on-street parking on Main Street is used and by whom.
“There is only a shortage of parallel parking. There’s plenty of parking down there for everybody but everybody likes to park in front of the business they want to visit,” said Oscar Guzman, director of economic development for Cedartown.
Guzman spoke to the city commission at its monthly work session on Monday, March 6, about some of the parking issues they have identified for the downtown area and what might be some solutions.
One of the most visible problems, according to Guzman, is spaces reserved for curbside pickup.
Curbside pickup became popular during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when businesses wanted to continue to serve customers but wanted to keep them safe by having them stay in their vehicles instead of coming inside.
“It has been a hit for the businesses. I’ve spoken with those who are utilizing the curbside. Of course, I’ve also spoken to them and said ‘we had a grace period. Now we’re at the point where we have to figure out what we can do for long-term planning,” Guzman said.
The commission said there was a need for uniform design standards for signage for curbside service, as well as further regulations.
City Manager Edward Guzman said they have been looking for guidance with curbside service, including what types of businesses should have reserved curbside spots, and how many spots should be reserved.
“Downtown is filling up,” the city manager said.
“It wouldn’t be an issue if we weren’t growing,” Oscar Guzman added.
Currently, city ordinances state the city commission sets all parking restrictions and the city manager administers those restrictions with guidance from the city police chief.
The overall feeling from the commissioners was a need for the Cedartown Downtown Development Authority to provide input on any parking regulations. It would then bring its recommendations to the board for review and approval.
Oscar Guzman, who is the director of the DDA, said he saw no problem in doing that since that would allow downtown business owners to have representation in any discussions. The DDA also includes a representative from the city commission, currently Dale Tuck.
Something that the city is working on ways to generate more awareness about the off-street public parking available in the rear of the buildings facing Main Street. These include lots accessible from Herbert Street and Stubbs Street.
“We would let residents know and understand that there is parking available for them that is more than accommodating for their day-to-day purposes that keeps their car not only out of the way of businesses to help economic development, but also to probably keep their car safer from the amount of traffic (on Main Street),” Oscar Guzman said.