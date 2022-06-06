Finding a place to seek refuge from the summer heat can lead to many solutions. One establishment that has stood the test of time is found just east of Rockmart and continues to welcome guests.
Formally known as Lake Coolidge, Coot’s Lake Beach first opened to the public in 1961 when Coolidge “Coot” Hulsey Sr. took a portion of the land he had inherited from his father and constructed a concrete and earthen dam on Hills Creek and two natural springs.
Since then, the sandy shore and recreation area has been a local spot for teens and families looking for a place to cool off during the humid Georgia summers. The facility opened for the 2022 summer season on Memorial Day weekend.
Coot’s Lake is located just off of U.S. 278 east of Rockmart on Coot’s Lake Road next to the Silver Comet Trail. It’s open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as holidays, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids ages 3-11. Children 2 and under are free. Admission includes swimming and use of a beach volleyball court. Park grills are available, and people are allowed to bring their own food and drinks. A small concession stand is also available.
No boats, fishing or glass bottles are allowed.
The facility is maintained and operated by the second and third generations of the Hulsey family, as Coolidge Hulsey Jr. and his wife, Patty Hulsey, manage the lake with the help of their grown children.
“These kinds of places, there’s just not a whole lot of them available anymore. All of the public pools that used to be around here are pretty much closed,” Patty Hulsey said.
She said they do host special events and can provide spaces for weddings and receptions at the lakeside.