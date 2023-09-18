Subscribe Today and get 3 Months for $10.
Dr. David Gandy (right) celebrates with staff after the official ribbon cutting for the new location of Coosa Dental Associates at 113 Plantation Ave. in Cedartown on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Guests walk through the remodeled interior and lobby of Coosa Dental Associates’ new location at 113 Plantation Ave. in Cedartown.
Coosa Dental Associates’ new location includes 12 newly constructed operatories to treat patients.
Dr. David Gandy prepares to cut the ribbon for the official opening of Coosa Dental Associates’ new location at 113 Plantation Ave. in Cedartown on Thursday, Sept. 14.
A local dentists facility is ready to provide a more spacious experience for its patients after officially holding a ribbon cutting for its new location.
Coosa Dental Associates in Cedartown celebrated the grand opening last Thursday of its new offices at 113 Plantation Ave. with a ribbon cutting and open house for the community.
