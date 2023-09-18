Coosa Dental Associates celebrates its new location with an open house

A local dentists facility is ready to provide a more spacious experience for its patients after officially holding a ribbon cutting for its new location.

Coosa Dental Associates in Cedartown celebrated the grand opening last Thursday of its new offices at 113 Plantation Ave. with a ribbon cutting and open house for the community.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In