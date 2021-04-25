Cedartown resident Tracy Cooper-Grice was recently elected to represent Polk County on the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District.
A former insurance agent for Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, Cooper-Grice operates Grice Farm in Cedartown where she raises sheep, goats, free-range chickens, guinea fowl, ducks, turkeys and rabbits. She also has a 10-acre orchard of a variety of stone fruits, apples, grapes, berries and figs.
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that manages and directs natural resource management programs in Bartow, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties.
The District works with farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of, soil, water, and related resources.
Cooper-Grice served as an insurance agent for Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company from 2007-2014 and now works for Paulding County Farm Bureau Federation as their “Ag in the Classroom” Coordinator. In this position she teaches children in 36 different schools about where their food and fiber come from. She also works with three Paulding County FFA Chapters and sits on their advisory boards.
In addition, she serves on the board for the Dallas Farmers Market, Paulding County Chamber of Commerce Agritourism, Paulding Family Connections, Paulding County High Schools Culinary Arts and works directly with the school’s Work-Based Learning Coordinator to place students in agricultural related jobs.
Cooper-Grice and her husband reside in Cedartown and have two daughters, a son in law and a granddaughter. She will serve the conservation district for a four-year term. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/coosariver.