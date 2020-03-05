Animal lovers rejoice because The Cook Farm is planning a series of horse shows throughout the spring and summer, and guests can begin watching and competing in the various races beginning as early as this month.
The six shows – scheduled for March 21, April 18, May 16, September 19, October 16, and November 21 – will be held at at 1021 Antioch Rd, Cedartown and will include events such as barrel racing, pole bending, arena racing, Texas barrels, flag racing, bowtie barrels, potato races, Dizzy Cowboy races, and keyhole races.
The farm will be giving out trophies and ribbons during the events, and those who compete in at least 4 of the 6 shows can qualify for year-end awards.
There will also be lead line contests and classes for younger horse lovers. The farm categorizes competitors in the PeeWee category as those 7 and under, the Youth category as those 11 and under, and the Junior category as those 18 and under. There are also plans to include a bounce house, pony rides, concessions, and raffle drawings at the events.
Each show is slated to begin at 10 a.m., but the gates will open earlier at 9 a.m. Those interested in more details about the competitions can contact the farm's Nora Cook at 678-988-1701. More information about the farm can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Interest/The-Cook-Farm-255796104751969/.