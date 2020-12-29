Cook entering 40th year with tax assessor’s office

The end of 2020 brought a moment of celebration for a long-time Polk County public servant.
A small gathering of the Polk County Board of Assessors and tax assessor’s office employees last week helped recognize chief appraiser Janell Cook, who will mark 40 years working for the county tax assessor’s office in January.
Cook joined the office in 1981 as a clerk and worked her way up to chief appraiser in 1997.
Board of Assessors Chairperson Charles Wright, along with members Derinda Stephens and Tom Riley, made their appreciation of Cook known.
“Her many years of experience, dedication and strong ethics make Janell a highly valued asset to Polk County. Also, her extensive knowledge of the Georgia Rules & Regulations and the Official Code of Georgia Annotated is an often called-upon resource,” a statement from the board said.
“We congratulate Janell and thank her for 40 years of commitment and excellence for Polk County.”
Cook, who is a key employee in responsibly collecting the tax revenue that helps fund the many public services in the county, has taken a behind-the-scenes approach to her job but is an indispensable asset, according to Wright.
“She has spent hours with the board sharing information and knowledge,” Wright said. “When enduring changes and challenges throughout her career, she has always remained cool-headed and very professional.”