A $4.2 million contract to resurface U.S. 27 south of Cedartown to the Haralson County line was awarded to low bidder C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. earlier this month.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the award earlier this month, along with several projects around the state, including one in Floyd County.
No start date has been set for the project in Polk County, although the company has a deadline of Dec. 31 to complete the work.
The project on U.S. 27, also known as Ga. 1, covers an estimated 7.3 miles and extends from the interchange with the Cedartown Bypass just south of downtown Cedartown to the Haralson County line. Total cost of the federally funded maintenance project is $4,231,498.33.
“Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place,” the GDOT release stated.
The Marietta-based company also was awarded a $1.6 million contract to resurface Redmond Circle in Rome with the same deadline attached. It covers about 3.6 miles — the length of the road between Martha Berry Highway and Shorter Avenue.