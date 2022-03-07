Polk County Commissioners Linda Liles (from left), Gary Martin and Hal Floyd fill out the paperwork to qualify for the 2022 primary election at the Polk County Elections Office in Cedartown on Monday, March 7.
Polk County Elections Coordinator Buffie McElwee (from left) and Elections Board Chair Richard Long answer a question from Polk County Commission candidate Linda Liles during qualifying on Monday, March 7.
Jeremy Stewart
The first morning of local qualifying for the 2022 primary election brought with it a flurry of activity at the Polk County Elections Office.
Polk County Commissioners Hal Floyd, Gary Martin and Linda Liles each arrived prior to the office opening to qualify for their seats as they seek re-election. Floyd represents District 3, while Martin represents District 1 and Liles represents District 2.
All three qualified for the Republican ballot. Two of the incumbents had in-party opponents within the first hour and a half of qualifying as Jeff Hawkins qualified to run for the District 3 seat, and James Vines qualified for District 1.
Qualifying continues through Friday at noon with the county Republican party and Democratic party each holding their qualifying in the Polk County Annex Building at 144 West. Ave. in Cedartown.
Four Polk County Board of Education seats are up for election this year aside from the three county commission seats. School board districts on the ballot this year are: District 1, currently held by Britt Madden Jr.; District 2, currently held by Bernard Morgan; District 4, currently held by Vicki Mayes; and District 7, currently held by Tommy Sanders.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primary election is April 25.
Check back throughout the week as more candidates continue to qualify.