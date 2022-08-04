Chick-fil-A

Plans have been officially announced to bring Chick-fil-A to Cedartown following rumblings of the famous fast food restaurant chain opening a second location in Polk County.

The restaurant is expected to be built on a parcel of land in front of the Tractor Supply Company location on Rome Highway, or U.S. 27.

