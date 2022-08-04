Plans have been officially announced to bring Chick-fil-A to Cedartown following rumblings of the famous fast food restaurant chain opening a second location in Polk County.
The restaurant is expected to be built on a parcel of land in front of the Tractor Supply Company location on Rome Highway, or U.S. 27.
News of the restaurant’s arrival was made public Wednesday evening on Facebook when Rockmart native Kristen Brannon, formerly Kristen Pruitt, posted that she will be the owner/operator of the future Cedartown Chick-fil-A.
Brannon, who has been the operator of the Chick-fil-A in the Valdosta Mall since May 2020, is a 2010 graduate of Rockmart High School. She and her husband, Tyler Brannon, have a son, Gaines Brannon.
“We are thankful to be relocating so close to both of our families and excited Gaines will have all of his grandparents and cousins nearby,” Kristen Brannon posted on Facebook. “Chick-fil-A Cedartown, we are coming for you in 2023!! And we are SO thankful to be home! God is good!”
Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman said the city has been talking with the developer for several months about the new location but had not received all of the construction plans until just recently.
He said they have yet to announce a start date for construction but anticipate opening in either spring or summer of next year.
Cedartown’s Chick-fil-A will be the second location in Polk County for the fast food restaurant known for its chicken sandwich and being closed on Sundays to allow employees to rest and worship if they choose.
Rockmart’s Chick-fil-A opened in 2017 with owner and operator Zach Thomas. He has since gone on to spearhead leadership development programs for Polk County schools and become a part of the county business community.
The arrival of Chick-fil-A adds another name to the growing list of businesses that are located in the area of Rome Highway just north of the Cedartown Bypass. Guzman said it is part of the continuing growth he is seeing happening throughout the city as well as along the north corridor.
“There are several parcels that are undeveloped around that intersection, so I see that area expanding in the future,” Guzman said. "We do have infrastructure that goes all the way up to Lake Creek Road, so I do expect it to happen.”
He said two outparcels on the west side of the highway — one adjacent to Wendy’s and another next to Zaxby’s — are ready for future development along with many others.