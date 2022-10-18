Gibson Priest

 Contributed

Harvest pumpkins when they become mature. At this stage, the rind is hard (resists denting by thumbnail pressure) and the pumpkin has developed the characteristic color for that cultivar.

As a general rule, naturally aging vines are indirect indicators of pumpkin maturity. However, to ensure good quality, mature pumpkins should be harvested prior to cold damage, increasing the likelihood of storage rots.

