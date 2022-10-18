Harvest pumpkins when they become mature. At this stage, the rind is hard (resists denting by thumbnail pressure) and the pumpkin has developed the characteristic color for that cultivar.
As a general rule, naturally aging vines are indirect indicators of pumpkin maturity. However, to ensure good quality, mature pumpkins should be harvested prior to cold damage, increasing the likelihood of storage rots.
When harvesting, leave three to four inches of stem. Pumpkins with removed stems do not store well since the stem scars may afford rot organisms convenient entry.
Here are some suggestions for harvesting and storing your pumpkins:
♦ Establish, fertilize, and manage the crop properly so that pumpkins available for harvesting are healthy (free of disease, insects, and mechanical injury).
♦ Harvest the fruit when it is mature and the rind is hard, but before night temperatures are below 40 degrees Farenheit and well before a frost or a hard freeze.
♦ Harvest the fruit when it is dry. Do not handle wet fruit.
♦ Harvest, handle and store fruit carefully to avoid injuries.
♦ Discard all fruit that is immature, injured, or has rots or blemishes. This fruit should not be harvested or stored.
♦ Do not pick up freshly harvested fruit by the stem since many will separate from the fruit and provide easier access for rot organisms.
♦ Do not stack the fruit higher than three feet (ideally, a single layer for large pumpkins).
♦ Do not permit harvested or stored fruit to get wet. Usually, pumpkins are not washed, but if washing is necessary, be sure the water is chlorinated.
♦ For better keeping, some growers cure pumpkins for 10-20 days at 80-85 degrees with good ventilation.
♦ Harvested fruit should be stored with good ventilation at temperatures from 50-55 degrees and relative humidity between 50-75%. Refrigeration temperatures (35-40 degrees) may cause chilling injuries and shorten shelf life. High-temperature storage will result in excessive loss of weight, color, and culinary qualities. High humidity may promote rots.
Storage life without significant loss in quality is typically two or three months. If you have questions about growing or harvesting pumpkins, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”