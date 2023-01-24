If you have been reading the latest gardening articles or watching your favorite TV gardening show, you probably have noticed the popularity of compost for use in gardens.
Most gardeners agree that compost is good for the garden. Why is it good? And how should it be applied? After microbes have thoroughly decomposed, compost is what is left of organic matter. Simply put, it is decayed organic matter.
Plant and animal materials are broken down into smaller particles through the composting process. The final product has an organic matter content of around 35 percent to 45 percent and resembles potting media.
Organic fertilizer
Generally speaking, organic fertilizers come from plants or animals that took up these nutrients, or fertilizer elements, and chemically bound them in their tissues and by-products. Because they are integrated into complex organic molecules, the plant nutrients in organic fertilizers are in relatively low concentrations. They are not water-soluble, and they are not readily available. This keeps the nutrients from being washed out of the soil by heavy rains.
Nutrient content
The nutrient content of compost varies with the materials composted and the specific composting process. Generally, though, it falls within these ranges: nitrogen, 1-2%; phosphorus, 0.2-1%; potassium, 0.5-1.5%; and calcium, 0.05-2%.
Compost, though, does more for the garden than just providing organic fertilizer. It also helps:
♦ Increase the soil’s capacity to hold water and nutrients.
♦ Reduce soil compaction, allowing more air and water to move among soil
particles.
♦ Improve the soil’s tilth, or structure, making it easier for roots to grow and thrive there.
How much, when to apply
Eight to 10 weeks before you plant, broadcast compost over the garden, any amount is helpful. But for best results, initially apply 20 to 30 pounds of compost per 100 square-feet of garden soil. Scatter it uniformly over the entire garden.
If you have any questions regarding your fertilizer plans or other gardening problems, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu. Thanks to Ricky Ensley for some of the information in this article.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”