Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

If you have been reading the latest gardening articles or watching your favorite TV gardening show, you probably have noticed the popularity of compost for use in gardens.

Most gardeners agree that compost is good for the garden. Why is it good? And how should it be applied? After microbes have thoroughly decomposed, compost is what is left of organic matter. Simply put, it is decayed organic matter.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In