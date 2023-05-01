Cedartown High School student Elizabeth Cox carries the American flag to lead the parade of athletes around the track at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown during the opening of the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics on Friday, April 28.
Angie Delgado Meza of Cerokee Elementary School is helped by Cedartown High School student Aireth Cruz during the hippity hop race at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
Special Olympics athlete Ray Hernandez (left) from Cedartown High School races Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman in a friendly 400-meter run at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
Westside Elementary students carry their banner as they march around the track at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown during the opening of the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics on Friday, April 28.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown High School student Elizabeth Cox carries the American flag to lead the parade of athletes around the track at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown during the opening of the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics on Friday, April 28.
Jeremy Stewart
Special Olympics athlete Ray Hernandez (left) from Cedartown High School races Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman in a friendly 400-meter run at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
Jeremy Stewart
Dharius Alvarado from Northside Elementary School smiles as she jumps along the path at the long jump event at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
Jeremy Stewart
The team of athletes from Van Wert Elementary School carry its banner during the opening ceremony at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart Middle School student Bella Griffin has her face painted at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
The 2023 Polk County Special Olympics featured more than 150 athletes and at least twice as many smiles last Friday as community leaders came together to support positivity and sportsmanship.
Held at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Park, the event included athletes from all 10 Polk School District schools and the local adult program as they upheld the Special Olympics athlete oath, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Local school, government and business leaders helped cheer on the athletes as they entered the park and paraded around the track for the opening ceremony. Cedartown and Rockmart high school students served as volunteers to help run each event.
GFL Environmental presented a check for $10,000 to the Polk County Special Olympics during the opening ceremony, while the St. Bernadette Knights of Columbus presented a check for the program as well.
Organizers said they plan to rotate the spring event between Cedartown and Rockmart’s Nathan Dean Park in the future while also planning a fall event to be held indoors.