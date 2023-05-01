Community lifts up athletes at Special Olympics

The 2023 Polk County Special Olympics featured more than 150 athletes and at least twice as many smiles last Friday as community leaders came together to support positivity and sportsmanship.

Held at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Park, the event included athletes from all 10 Polk School District schools and the local adult program as they upheld the Special Olympics athlete oath, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Angie Delgado Meza of Cerokee Elementary School is helped by Cedartown High School student Aireth Cruz during the hippity hop race at the 2023 Polk County Special Olympics at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown on Friday, April 29.
