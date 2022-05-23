A group of local organizations teamed up last week to promote “We Read Across Polk” where community leaders visited Polk County elementary schools and read summer-themed books to students.

Sponsoring the effort are Cedartown Kiwanis Club, Rockmart Kiwanis Club, Polk Family Connection, Polk County Retired Educators Association and Ferst Readers of Polk County.

