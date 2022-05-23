Lydia Goodson read “Fractured Fairy Tales” at Van Wert Elementary. Sponsoring the effort are Cedartown Kiwanis Club, Rockmart Kiwanis Club, Polk Family Connection, Polk County Retired Educators Association and Ferst Readers of Polk County.
A group of local organizations teamed up last week to promote “We Read Across Polk” where community leaders visited Polk County elementary schools and read summer-themed books to students. Above, Mike Hunter reads “Pete the Cat at the Beach” at Westside Elementary School.
Mary Miller read "The Wonkey Donkey" at Eastside Elementary School as part of "We Read Across Polk."
Willie Mae Simpson reads “The Rainbow Fish” at Northside Elementary School as part of “We Read Across Polk.”
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon read “Diamond Jim Dandy and the Sheriff” at Youngs Grove Elementary School.
