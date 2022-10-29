Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman, disguised as Batman, hands out candy to special needs students from Westside Elementary School at the Nathan Dean Gym in Cedartown on Friday, Oct. 28. The event, organized by the Cedartown Recreation Department, welcomed special education students from the west side of the county.
Nearly 40 community partners, including government agencies, businesses, churches, and public safety agencies, filled the floor of the Nathan Dean Gym for a special trick or treat event organized by the Cedartown Recreation Department.
A student from Youngs Grove Elementary School takes some candy from Deidra Wood (left) and Lucy Bruce at the North Georgia Staffing table during the trick or treat event at Cedartown's Nathan Dean Gym on Friday, Oct. 28.
Jeremy Stewart
Special education students from Cherokee Elementary School pose for a photo with props thanks to the Cedartown Home Depot during the trick or treat event at Nathan Dean Gym on Friday, Oct. 28.
Members of the Cedartown Police Department pose for a photo at their table between handing out candy and treats to special education students at the event on Oct. 28.
An effort initiated by Cedartown’s Recreation Department and made a reality by several community partners helped put a smile on several young faces last week in the spirit of the spooky season.
Tables were set up in a back-and-forth line on the floor of Cedartown’s Nathan Dean Gym that led from one corner to the other on Friday morning as more than 60 Polk School District special education students got to collect candy and treats from nearly 40 different stations as part of a trick or treat event.
Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey had done something similar when he was the director of the Rockmart Recreation Department and said he thought it could work in Cedartown as well. When they put a call out for groups to come and give out candy, a total of 39 community partners, including government agencies, businesses, churches, and public safety agencies responded.
“It just shows what can happen when a community comes together,” Hulsey said.
The students were from Cedartown area schools only, and Hulsey said he and his staff worked with Polk School District to make sure it was something that they wanted to do and to make sure they had transportation to get to the gym and back to school.