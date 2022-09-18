It’s been nearly a year since the AdventHealth system took over operations of what was then Redmond Regional Medical Center, but the focus remains the same — a community focused hospital that provides clinical excellence.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is the team,” AdventHealth Redmond President and CEO Mike Murrill said. “To see the legacy of clinical excellence, to have that continue, to me, is really just a testament to the team.”
The team, meaning all the elements that make Redmond what it is, from the cleaning staff to the physicians, is of the utmost importance. Going in to the purchase of the hospital, Murrill said Advent was aware of not only the hospital’s reputation but also its role in the community.
Florida-based AdventHealth purchased Redmond Regional Medical Center from HCA for $635 million. The terms of the deal were announced in May 2021, and the deal was finalized on Oct. 1, 2021.
However, looking back at the first year, Murrill said there have been challenges.
The demands since that deal was finalized, are akin to many seen throughout the healthcare industry. The covid pandemic, alongside the constant changes in the industry have been constant stressors to the workforce.
“Taking over a new organization coming in, you’re right in the middle of some of our biggest challenges involving workforce,” Murrill said. “It’s been about stabilizing our workforce this year, building our team back and continuing to focus on the resiliency of our team at Redmond.”
The team at Redmond has risen to that challenge, he said.
“If covid has taught us anything it’s taught us that we constantly need to evolve in healthcare,” he said. “We’ve changed signs, we’ve changed badges, we’ve changed roles over the year. That’s all a part of change.”
Clinical excellence is what Redmond stands for, he said, pointing toward the hospital’s five star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Continue to build on that reputation, he said is important going forward.
Teaching the next generation
As part of stabilizing that workforce, he said, there’s a need to look toward the next generation of physicians.
“There’s a need in the community for internal medicine providers on the primary care side,” he said. “We continue to work with our residents and work to build a pipeline of primary care providers coming through our residency program.”
They’ve continued, and worked to build new, partnerships with nursing schools and medical colleges as a forward looking investment into the business. Once they’re part of the team, he’s hoping they’ll consider staying at Redmond.
“To me it’s just a great building ground for the next generation of physicians,” he said.
Part of that teaching tradition is also moving forward with new technology and maintaining that reputation for excellence.
In 2021, AdventHealth Redmond used a robotic assisted system to perform surgery. While the surgeon is in complete control of the machine, the robotic assistant, called the da Vinci Xi, is equipped with flexible jointed instruments.
The robotic appendages are more efficient and precise than human hands and provide the surgeon with a high definition, three-dimensional visual of the operation.
Looking toward 2023
In 2023, Murrill said he’s hoping to continue Redmond’s focus on community engagement and involvement.
Recently, Redmond staff have volunteered to travel to Kentucky and Chattooga County to help victims of severe flooding — and it’s that kind of focus that he’s proud of.
They’re also moving their patient records and management over to the Epic system. That means that in 2023, all Floyd County hospitals will all be on the same platform. Atrium Health Floyd shifted to Epic earlier this year. That allows not only doctors to access patient records, but also the patient to access their own medical records. By the close of 2023, all of Advent’s Georgia hospitals will also be under the same system — providing a better continuity of care.
“It allows the physician better access to the full picture of their medical care, whatever hospital they’ve gone to,” he said.
That also has the potential to collaboration, Murrill said.
“How do we provide a better product for our community,” he said. “That’s the call out to me — we’re two healthcare systems providing care for this community. How does Epic help us really do that better for our patients and our community?”
That said, he recognizes Advent and Atrium are two different businesses and will continue to work in their lanes. But when it comes to care, the patient comes first.
“Where we can benefit the patient, I think it’s our obligation to take a look at that,” Murrill said.