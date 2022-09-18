It’s been nearly a year since the AdventHealth system took over operations of what was then Redmond Regional Medical Center, but the focus remains the same — a community focused hospital that provides clinical excellence.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the team,” AdventHealth Redmond President and CEO Mike Murrill said. “To see the legacy of clinical excellence, to have that continue, to me, is really just a testament to the team.”

Mike Murrill, AdventHealth Southeast Region CEO

Mike Murrill
Redmond Surgeons

Dr. Bennett Brock and the AdventHealth Redmond surgical team pose near their new da Vinci Xi robotic surgery assistant in April 2022.
Local AdventHealth teams lend in a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky.

Crews from AdventHealth Redmond and Gordon traveled to eastern Kentucky recently to help an affiliated hospital with recovery efforts in the community following deadly flooding.
