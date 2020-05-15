Editor's note: The following was submitted by Mr. Moring via the Department of Family and Children Services in order to help us all remember that May is National Foster Care Month, and now more than ever it is important to ensure that children have a loving home in which to grow up. If you have the means and an open heart, please consider becoming a foster parent by emailing Dawn Samford at dawn.sanford@dhs.ga.gov. - KM
I decided to become a foster parent after I adopted my first son.
I am a single male man, and I felt a call to be a part of something bigger than me. I wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids that nobody wanted or kids that just needed help living with their families.
For me being a foster parent was a calling. I worked at two group homes in Georgia for over 11 years, and I saw firsthand the pain that so many kids where in. I have worked with girls, boys, older and younger. Some of my most memorable moments was while I had the privilege to work with these kids with these kids at the group homes.
One of my fondest memories, was when I worked with a younger group of boys who had been sexually abuse. This group of kids would tear your heart out as we helped them process their abuse.These are kids that never got the chance to play ball or do any extra school events before coming into care.
One of my older boys, “J” wanted to play baseball for the first time in his life. Now, if you know little league baseball all kids are welcomed to play but at that age most of them who were playing were taking the game very seriously.
Baseball was huge to them. The male testosterone was strong on the field for these young men.
Then there was “J”. “J” could not through the ball, hit the ball or catch the ball. He just wanted to play!
Lucky, we got on a team with an awesome coach that took time with “J”. However, with all the extra time “J” struggle with the game of baseball. His team turned out to be a great support for “J.”
The parents fell in love with him and they cheered for him every time “J” got up to bat, and he stroke out. Then one day, “J” got up to bat and he hit the ball! “J” got on first base, and the crowd cheered for him.
“J” was so excited that he got on base, and that everyone was cheering him on. “J” turned to the crowd and stepped off the base and took a bow to the crowd, and without knowing what was going on he got tagged out.
“J” was upset, but on the way home he talked about how everyone cheered him on. They like me he said. This team of parents and boys did more than just play baseball that season.
They built a kid up, and they changed his life. They taught him that if he tries he can do almost anything. For a season in his life he saw past the abuse, and saw himself as someone who belonged.
Remember when I said that I felt called to be a foster parent, this is why! Changes like this happen almost every day in foster care. Some days are awesome and some feel like someone has just knocked your breath out. When I started foster care I felt that all these kids need is someone to love them. Please don’t misunderstand me they do need someone to love them, but that’s just one part of the puzzle these kids need.
They need someone who will be there when they come home from school, especially when that day was bad. They need someone to sit limits and stick to them. They need someone they can have fun with.
They need someone to teach them, forgive them and help shape them into the person they are becoming. I love my calling! I also, get real tired of my kids too. Because right now in my home I have 4 boys to me. And they are champions of manipulation, but what kids not, right! To me a calling is something we live, something that becomes me.
Maybe you feel this calling? Maybe you want to know more about foster care? Call your local DFCS office and see where you can fit into the puzzle of some kid’s life.
You’ll be glad you did! I was!