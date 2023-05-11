Rockmart’s Larra Loveless was among the 300-plus Piedmont University students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, May 5, during two commencement ceremonies held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.

During the ceremony, Piedmont University President Marshall Criser announced that the commencement speaker, Dr. Octavius Mulligan, is the new Dean of the College of Education.

