Rockmart’s Larra Loveless was among the 300-plus Piedmont University students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, May 5, during two commencement ceremonies held in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.
During the ceremony, Piedmont University President Marshall Criser announced that the commencement speaker, Dr. Octavius Mulligan, is the new Dean of the College of Education.
Mulligan earned four degrees from Piedmont, including a Doctor of Education degree he achieved in 2014. Mulligan has been an educator for 29 years, most recently serving as principal of Tesnatee Gap Elementary School in Cleveland, Georgia.
Georgia State
Kamryn Frazier of Rockmart, a nursing student at Georgia State University, has been named a Grady Scholar. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate nursing students committed to serving the Atlanta community by practicing at Grady Hospital following graduation.
Frazier is a first year nursing student in the Georgia State Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
The Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing & Health Professions at Georgia State University is a leader in preparing the next generation of clinicians and scholars who are critical to improving individual and community health.
Since 1968, the college has produced more than 7,293 nurses and nurse practitioners and more than 6,156 allied health care professionals.
Berry College
The following people recently were initiated into the Berry College chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Guillermo Aguilar, of Cedartown, and Andrew Lumpkin, of Rockmart.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.