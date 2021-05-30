Jacksonville State University graduated its largest class of students in university history this spring, awarding degrees to 959 students, including some from Polk County. This breaks the previous record of 895 graduates in Spring 2020.
Graduates included Shana Abram, Steven Cox, and Hannah Davis of Cedartown, and Samara Groves of Aragon.
Residents earn degrees from LaGrange College
The 190th commencement ceremony for LaGrange College included two Cedartown-area students who graduated with their degrees.
Jordan Stowe received a Bachelor of Arts in psychological science, while Sydney Hodorff received a Master of Arts in strength and conditioning.
A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
Rockmart’s Miller receives degree
Marina Miller of Rockmart received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and information sciences from The University of Alabama during its spring commencement.
The university awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.
Local students named to Dean’s List at Berry
A number of local students were recognized for their hard work as part of Berry’s College’s spring 2021 honors list. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Those from Polk County who earned this distinction are:
Montana Barber of Rockmart; Ashley Baxter of Rockmart; Brandon Bentley of Cedartown; Maggie Blankenship of Cedartown; Hannah Coleman of Cedartown; Kylee Davis of Rockmart; Ansley Felker of Rockmart; Jamison Guice of Cedartown; Lauren Little of Cedartown; Taylor McVey of Rockmart; Carter Norton of Aragon; James Perry of Cedartown; and Dori Van Skike of Rockmart;
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.
For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.
Residents earn JSU spring 2021 honors
More than 2,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2021 semester at Jacksonville State University by being named to the President’s or Dean’s List
Among those local students named to the President’s List are:
Samara Groves of Aragon; Maggie Hawkins of Cedartown; Ashley Westmoreland of Cedartown; Hannah Davis of Cedartown; Elizabeth Lee of Cedartown; Maggie Lindsey of Rockmart; Cody Bray of Rockmart; and Melissa Bass of Rockmart.
Local students earning a spot on the Dean’s List are:
Dylan Bailey of Aragon; Kinsey Love of Cedartown; Trevor Ashmore of Cedartown; Emily Pointer of Cedartown; Nora Snow of Cedartown; Kameron White of Cedartown; and Gabrielle Fuller of Rockmart.