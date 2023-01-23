Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s fall 2022 commencement on Dec. 16, including local students.

Among those receiving their degrees were Clayton Cosper of Rockmart, Stephen Huff of Rockmart, and Ansley Wheeler of Cedartown.

