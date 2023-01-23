Brittney Ballard, Brevin Barnes, Emily Bray, William Bray, Alyssa Burnicle, Kaitlyn Edger, Victoria Evans, Keri Ferriss, Amir Jariwala, Cameron Johnson, Isabella Jones-Padilla, Daniela Leon, Eli Loveless, Cozette Miller, Victor Minucci, Saif Momin, Caedyn Robinson, Garrett Shedd, Gavin Tan, Izzetter Walther and Kiyani Woods
To be named to the Dean’s List, each undergraduate student must have enrolled in at least nine credit hours and finished the term with a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Among those named to the list from Aragon were:
Logan Dunn, Juan Erriguin, Natalie Hernandez, Josephine Wheeler and Diamond Wilson.
Among those named to the list from Cedartown were:
Nellie Abdul-Rahman, Mason Bennett, Juan Escutia Cruz, Allison Hicks, Bailey King, Jeremy Ledbetter, , Katie Lopez-Chavez, Marycruz Navarro-Mojica, Joanna Newsome, Kami Owens, Gracie Richardson, Ethan Sharpe and Torri Thomason.
Among those named to the list from Rockmart were:
Cloe Brown, Jessica Chapple, Ryan Curran, Laura Hillhouse, Colton Hynek, Ethan Keene, Kendal Kent, Maggie King, Jessica Kubat, Lauren McRae, Victoria Miller, Jacqueline Mozley, James Portwood and Jameson Sullivan.
Belmont University
Belmont has announced the list of students recognized on the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, among them is Kasey Barnett of Cedartown.
Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Georgia College & State UniversityJohn Nance of Aragon has made the Dean’s List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University. Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 fall semester.
